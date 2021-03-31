President of Queensborough Community College, Dr. Christine Mangino

This week’s Power Women Podcast is with Dr. Christine Mangino, President of Queensborough Community College. Christine shares how her mother and reading books influenced her growing up years helping her to become who she is.

She then spoke about how COVID has affected her campus and what measures are being taken to ensure safety, as well as noting with pride that CUNY strives to support underprivileged students who have been especially hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For her secrets to success, Dr. Mangino advises our listeners of her secrets to success to always be passionate about what you do, always be growing, look for feedback, and be kind.

Produced by Chaya Gurkov and Eric Hercules