The State of NYC Real Estate with James Whelan, President of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY)

This episode we are talking NYC real estate with James Whelan, President of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the City’s leading real estate trade association representing residential and commercial corporations and individuals involved in New York City real estate.

Real Estate is one of the largest economic drivers in the region as well as an industry that touches every New Yorker that lives and/or works in the City.

The pandemic has hit the NYC real estate market hard. Many are struggling to pay their rent and/or mortgages for their homes and businesses, a small fraction of the workforce is going back into the office and the impact is felt by all including landlords.

What is the long term outlook for real estate in NYC and how will leaders like James Whelan help us recover?

