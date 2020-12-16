NYC’s Economic Fallout from COVID with James Patchett, President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation

The economic fallout from COVID has been devastating for many businesses and residents in New York City.

James Patchett, President and CEO of NYC Economic Development Corporation is one of the key stakeholders focused on the City’s economy and improving quality of life for millions of city residents, workers and visitors. Some of the city’s most iconic attractions and important institutions like the High Line, the Cornell Tech campus, the NYC Ferry service, and much more involve James’ work and the NYCEDC.

Every Thursday as part of our new Schneps Connects Podcast Series, we will feature exceptional leaders like James while we pull back the curtain on their proudest accomplishments, biggest challenges and all the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps