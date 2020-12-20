Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC, one of the most well-known and recognizable NYC Elected Officials, and certainly one of the top figures in American Politics, has sparked the national conversation on many topics including global warming and social/economic equality. US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) who serves the 14th Congressional District encompassing parts of Queens and the Bronx talks with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media, to discuss what she stands for, her story growing up here in NYC, how she got to where she is and what her goals are for the future.

With her notoriety come millions of loyal followers, but at the same time she has been at odds with many including those in her own party. She identifies as a socialist democrat and the word Socialist can be scary to some. Hear what AOC is all about in this week’s podcast.

Every Monday and Thursday as part of our new Schneps Connects Podcast Series, we will feature exceptional leaders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while we pull back the curtain on their proudest accomplishments, biggest challenges and all the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps