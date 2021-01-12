NYC Alternative Transportation: How Will We Get There with Frank Reig, CEO, Revel

The demand for alternative, faster, greener and cheaper means of commuting and traveling around the City continues to rise and evolve especially with people preferring open air outdoor options during the Pandemic.

Revel, which is a shared electric moped company began offering their signature blue moped on New York City Streets in 2018. The mopeds were quickly embraced by New Yorkers in the neighborhoods they initially served including North Brooklyn and Western Queens. That all came to a screeching halt this past July when New York City asked the service to be reviewed after the death of 3 riders. After implementing several safety measures and curbs to the service hours Revel returned to NYC street with their 3,000+ mopeds just a few weeks later.

Hear from CEO, Frank Reig on how Revel was founded, how it has expanded to serve cities across the country and how Revel came back to serve its biggest market today.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps