The Race for New York City Mayor: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams

Schneps Connects host Joshua Schneps will be introducing the leading candidates running to be the next Mayor of New York City to our listeners. The first in this series is with Eric Adams, who is the current Brooklyn Borough President and would be only the second ever African American as New York City Mayor.

Adams grew up in South Jamaica, Queens, served in the NYPD, was State Senator and is now in his second term as Brooklyn Borough President. Hear about Adams’ background, what he stands for, his accomplishments as an NYPD officer, an elected official and why he feels he deserves your vote.