The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate and Comptroller, Scott Stringer

Schneps Connects continues to interview the candidates in its podcast series, The Race for New York City Mayor.

The third in this series is New York City Comptroller, Scott Stringer. Stringer is one of the leading candidates running to be the next Mayor of New York City. He served in the NY State Assembly representing Manhattan’s West Side, was Manhattan Borough President and now is NYC’s Comptroller.

Stringer discusses with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media, his background growing up in Washington Heights with a single mom, the accomplishments he is most proud of as an Assemblymember, Borough President and Comptroller and his ideas to restart the economy post pandemic.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps