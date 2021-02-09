E-Scooters: The Next Mode of Transportation for NYC with Wayne Ting, Chief Executive Officer, Lime

The New York City Council legalized electronic rides by e-scooters based on the demand for alternative transportation. A new pilot program is ready to take flight with the City set to choose escooter operators.

Schneps Connects guest Wayne Ting is the CEO of Lime, one of the global leaders in the shared e-scooter market. He discusses how his company grew exponentially, how shared escooters work and their experiences in other cities around the world as they vie for a chance to operate in New York City.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps