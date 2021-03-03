The Race for NYC Mayor: Maya Wiley, Candidate for Mayor, Racial Justice and Equity Advocate

This NYC mayoral race has the most diverse field of candidates to ever run. No woman has ever served as Mayor of NYC. Maya Wiley would be the first woman and the second black person to run the city of New York if elected for this office. Wiley is a nationally recognized racial justice and equity advocate, a leader in city government as Counsel to the Mayor, a veteran of both the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the ACLU, and was a former Legal Analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

Wiley shares what she has to say to other minorities running for office, why she is different than all of the other NYC Mayoral candidates, how she will get rid of gun violence in NYC, and what the New Deal New York plan looks like with her plan to create 100,000 new jobs in NYC.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps