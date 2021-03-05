The Race for New York City Mayor: Past Sanitation Commissioner and NYC Mayoral Candidate, Kathryn Garcia

Kathryn Garcia is a first-time candidate for elected office. She was most recently the Commissioner of the NYC Department of Sanitation, the world’s largest municipal waste management agency. She served as Chief Operating Officer during the Bloomberg administration at the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, worked as CEO and Interim Chair of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and served as “Food Czar,” – to feed hungry and vulnerable New Yorkers.

Kathryn discusses how she thinks the DOE can be improved, what the City might look like under her Mayoral leadership, and how she plans to generate an economic recovery for NYC.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps