Dispelling Covid-19 Myths with Dr. Bret J. Rudy, Sr. Vice President and Chief of Hospital Operations at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn

Dr. Bret J. Rudy, Senior Vice President and Chief of Hospital Operations at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, manages a 450-bed acute care teaching hospital, comprehensive stroke center, and Level 1 Trauma Center.

Dr. Rudy talks with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about the vaccine misinformation out there, how to make good decisions on getting the healthcare you need during the pandemic, and what we can expect from the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Make sure to check out a new episode of Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps