Congresswoman Grace Meng, Representing Queens’ Sixth Congressional District

U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng is the first and only Asian American Member of Congress from New York State. She is currently serving her fifth term in the Sixth Congressional District covering the west, central and northeast sections of Queens.

Congresswoman Meng discusses her work in fighting for funding for businesses and organizations in the borough, making COVID vaccinations more available, the Anti-Asian sentiment that has been on the rise in NYC in relation to the coronavirus, the Marshall Plan for Moms legislation and what that would mean for women in NYC and much more.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps