The State of Midtown Manhattan with Alfred Cerullo, President/CEO of the Grand Central Partnership (GCP)

Fred Cerullo, the President/CEO of the Grand Central Partnership (GCP) and a Commissioner on the New York City Planning Commission manages one of the world’s first and largest Business Improvement Districts. The Grand Central Partnership runs from 35th to 54th Streets and between Second and Fifth Avenues and serves approximately 70 square blocks in Midtown East and 73 million square feet, including those surrounding Grand Central Terminal, the landmark transportation hub and destination.

Hear Cerullo talk about the current state of the Grand Central Area, the plans for it to become a more diversified and pedestrian friendly neighborhood and how several large projects in the neighborhood continue to move forward during the Pandemic.

