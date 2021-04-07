The Race for Mayor with Andrew Yang: Businessman, Entrepreneur, Non-Profit Founder and Director, Democratic Candidate for Mayor of NYC

As many are undecided on who they will vote for in the upcoming NYC Mayoral election, Josh Schneps, CEO Schneps Media has interviewed just about every candidate to help you decide. On this episode, we have one of the frontrunners, Andrew Yang, a not-for-profit entrepreneur who left that for politics. Many are aware of Yang and the platform he developed running for US President.

Hear Yang talk about Universal Income for certain residents of the City, the current state of Anti-Asian sentiment, the City’s affordable housing supply and expanding healthcare coverage to people who are currently uninsured.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks make sure to click subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode or you can stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps