Ample Hills Founders, Jackie Cuscuna and Brian Smith Launch The Social

Ample Hills Creamery was started in 2010 in a tiny shop on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn. From there it grew a cult-like following and rapidly expanded to more than a dozen locations including one in Disney World after gaining a fan in Disney CEO Robert Iger. They gained acclaim by being named as one of Oprah’s favorites serving up flavors like Salt’d Crack Caramel, Ooey Gooey Butter Cake and Nonna D’s Oatmeal Lace.

Hear Jackie Cuscuna and Brian Smith, Founders and Entrepreneurs talk about Ample Hills being forced into bankruptcy in 2020 just at the onset of the pandemic and now, how the duo is back at it with a new shop called The Social in the same part of Brooklyn where it all started!

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps