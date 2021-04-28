A Manhattan Central Business District, One Year Into the Pandemic with James Mettham, Executive Director, Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership BID

The Flatiron and NoMad are known as two of New York’s most vital and exciting neighborhoods. New businesses like the Warner Bros.’s three-story Harry Potter experience, Swingers, a 22,000 sq. ft indoor golf club/bar/restaurant coming to the Virgin Hotel and The Friends Experience on E. 23rd Street (an interactive attraction based on the classic NBC sit-com) are added to the list of the district’s restaurants, stores and cultural institutions.

James Mettham, the Partnership’s Executive Director Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership is a nonprofit organization and Business Improvement District (BID) working to enhance the reputation of the area by spearheading area improvement projects; and by marketing the diverse business and retail options in this vibrant and historic neighborhood.

Hear Mettham talk with Josh Schneps, CEO Schneps Media about the District’s foot traffic, how the pandemic impacted tenants, and how local, state and federal government incentives will help to boost the area’s economic situation.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps