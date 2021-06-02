The Race for Mayor with Dianne Morales, NYC Candidate for Mayor

Schneps Connects continues its podcast series with interviews for all of the NYC Mayoral Candidates. On this episode we have NYC Candidate for Mayor, Dianne Morales who is running to be the first Afro-Latina Mayor of New York.

Morales was born in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn and earned graduate degrees from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Columbia University. Morales started her career as an educator, teaching 4th grade at PS 154, the same school she attended as a child. She was a founding board member of Jumpstart, a 25-year-old national nonprofit that prepares preschoolers for kindergarten.

Hear about Morales’ anti-corruption policy called “Governance of the People”, how she plans to bring back small business to NYC and her idea for a People’s Bank to serve the needs of NY’ers.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps