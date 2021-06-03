The Race for Mayor with Curtis Sliwa, Republican Candidate for NYC Mayor

Republican NYC Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa who in the 1970s, with a group of others, as a volunteer rode the subways of New York to protect law-abiding citizens. It grew into the “Guardian Angels” that residents of the Big Apple have come to know and love.

Curtis talks with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about his plan for public safety, about refunding the police and about his Property Tax Reform Plan.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps