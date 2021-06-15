The Bronx Rebounds with Wilma Alonzo, Executive Director, Fordham BID

Fordham Road is not far from the Harlem River and is just a few blocks away from Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. The resiliency of this neighborhood in maintaining a 3 percent vacancy rate steadily throughout the pandemic has been remarkable.

Wilma Alonzo, Executive Director of the Fordham Road BID has long been considered the heart and soul of the organization and is known across the city as a fierce advocate of the neighborhood. Wilma is the architect behind many of the economic, social, and capital improvements that have occurred on Fordham Road.

Wilma talks about some of the issues facing local communities like hers like unauthorized vendors in the neighborhood which hurts taxpaying businesses, some of the gems of the Fordham Road and the upcoming programming in the community.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps