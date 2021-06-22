The State of Madison Avenue, Matthew Bauer, Ph.D., President Madison Avenue BID

The Madison Avenue Business Improvement District strives to make Madison Avenue from East 57th Street to East 86th Street a more attractive and dynamic place. The area includes approximately 250 buildings and 800 businesses, and features some of the world’s most celebrated boutiques, restaurants, hotels, galleries and residences.

Matthew Bauer, President of the Madison Avenue BID provides marketing, supplemental safety and sanitation services, and streetscape improvements for the businesses located on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, one of the world’s leading luxury shopping, art & hospitality destinations.

Hear Matthew talk about the new Madison Avenue partnership with delivery from its NYC stores Direct to the Hamptons this summer along with Dan’s Papers. Participating shops agreed to provide free next day shipping of purchases of $100 or more that are directly called in to Madison Avenue businesses.

And, find out how Madison Avenue will be welcoming back, for the first big fall fashion season in almost two years, the luxury shoppers to the area with Welcome Back Saturdays.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps