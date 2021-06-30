The Future of Midtown with Dan Biederman, President of the 34th Street Partnership and Executive Director of Bryant Park

Dan Biederman, President of the 34th Street Partnership and Executive Director of Bryant Park began his career by turning around dangerous and neglected areas of Midtown Manhattan. During the 1980s he created Bryant Park Corporation, 34th Street Partnership, and Grand Central Partnership, and currently serves as the President of the first two of those downtown management organizations.

The 34th Street Partnership is one of the most ambitious BIDs in the United States. It receives no tax dollars, nor does it solicit funds from philanthropic donors. The public pays not one cent for the outstanding services and capital plant that the Partnership delivers.

Dan talks with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about reevaluating office space and how people will work moving forward, the status of the Penn Station-area development and whether or not the bad old days of the 70s and 80s are back.

