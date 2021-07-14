Downtown Brooklyn, A World Class Destination with Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

New Yorkers like living outside the areas they work in and are enjoying great parks, more spacious apartments and easier access to mass transit than ever before. Downtown Brooklyn is one area attracting residents for these reasons.

Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, champions for Downtown Brooklyn as a world-class business, cultural, educational, residential, and retail destination.

Regina talks with Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media about the dramatic transformation of 1.3 miles of industrial waterfront into one of New York City’s most popular destinations, what new businesses and stores are coming to Downtown Brooklyn and about the upcoming events in Downtown Brooklyn for the summer, fall and winter.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps