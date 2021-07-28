NYC’s Hotel Industry with Vijay Dandapani, President & CEO of the Hotel Association of NYC

HANYC is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today, HANYC is an internationally recognized leader in New York City’s $5 billion tourism industry, with nearly 300 hotel members and 80,000 rooms.

Vijay Dandapani, a hotel industry veteran, President and Chief Executive officer of the Hotel Association of NYC talks to Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about NYC leading the country in the construction of hotel rooms, the state of the hotel market in NYC pre and post-pandemic and some of the tax breaks being used as incentives to lure tourism to the City.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps