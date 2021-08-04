A Quintessential 24-Hour NYC Neighborhood with Jeffrey C. LeFrancois, Executive Director, Meatpacking District Management Association

Take the journey with us to the quintessential 24-hour NYC neighborhood, the Meatpacking District located on the far west side of Manhattan, bordered by Chelsea to the north and the West Village to the south.

Jeffrey C. LeFrancois, the Meatpacking District’s Executive Director talks to Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about his vision for the public realm improving the quality of life for all NYers, the renovation at the Gansevoort Hotel, and some of the new performances in the area such as “Seven Deadly Sins” which takes over storefronts in the Meat­packing District creating experimental theater in New York City.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps