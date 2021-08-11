A Crown Jewel in NYC, Union Square and its Park with Ed Janoff, Deputy Director and Chief of Staff, Union Square Partnership

As we continue making our way around Manhattan, Schneps Connects ventures onto the Union Square-14th Street area, a vibrant community continuing to evolve and grow, especially Union Square Park, the district’s crown jewel.

Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media talks to Ed Janoff, Deputy Director & Chief of Staff of Union Square Partnership about the neighborhood’s quality-of-life and environment there, its public spaces with seating areas furnished with 600 bistro tables, and the fabulous street mural unveiled along the 14th Street Busway.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps