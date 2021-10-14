The Entrepreneur Behind City Winery with Michael Dorf, Founder and CEO

City Winery’s Founder and CEO Michael Dorf delivers a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Washington DC, and the Hudson Valley.

Michael talks with Josh Schneps about how he got his start in the entertainment industry for independent music with the Knitting Factory (1986), the amazing artists such as Lou Reed, Prince, Gregg Allman and more who have graced the City Winery stage and, where you can stream CWTV live now, City Winery’s exclusive streaming series.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps