Leading An Iconic Institution with Frank H. Wu, President, Queens College, CUNY

Frank H. Wu, President, Queens College, CUNY, an American-born son of Chinese immigrants knows what it’s like to get ahead through education. Frank was named president of Queens College just after NYC’s shutdown due to the pandemic. As part of CUNY, a great modern university of 25 campuses and half a million students, Queens College serves more than 20,000 students and is located on a beautiful, 80-acre campus.

Frank talks to Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about why Queens college has been cited for 28 consecutive years in the Princeton Review as a “Best Value” college, his strategic plan and vision for Queens College, and the new Queens College School of Arts and School of Business.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps