One of New York’s Most Influential Environmental Advocates, Jessica Ottney Mahar, New York Policy and Strategy Director, Nature Conservancy

New York needs to prepare for things such as the two major hurricanes which happened back to back – Henri and Ida. With climate change already here, New York leaders are advocating for assistance to protect and restore New York’s natural resources and combat global warming.

Jessica Ottney Mahar, Nature Conservancy’s New York Policy and Strategy Director has over two decades of environmental policy experience in New York. Jessica speaks about how she and her team have successfully advocated for the enactment of dozens of laws and regulations, including the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and helped secure billions in funding for New York.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps