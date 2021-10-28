Express Lane, Explaining 15-minute Grocery Delivery with Tyler Trerotola, US Co-Founder of JOKR

Tyler Trerotola is the U.S. co-founder of JOKR, one of several new companies promising fifteen-minute grocery delivery in New York City. JOKR launched in the city in June with four delivery hubs and has since expanded to ten, with plans to open ten more before the end of the year.

Tyler talks to Kirstyn Brendlen, reporter with Brooklyn Paper, about JOKR, the demand for fast grocery delivery in New York City, and how JOKR and companies like it are changing the food-delivery landscape.

