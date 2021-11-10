Documenting Chinese American History with Nancy Yao Maasbach, President of the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA)

Nancy Yao Maasbach is the President of the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA). Nancy combines her experiences in business, arts and culture to redefine the American narrative by examining the role of Chinese Americans in U.S. history. Prior to her time at MOCA, Nancy was the executive director of the Yale-China Association.

Hear Nancy talk about why The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) was named one of America’s Cultural Treasures, what role has the museum played during this time of elevated anti-Asian hatred and why the museum has been the target of protests involving the jail planned for Chinatown and money that some say the Museum received in conjunction with it.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps

The Museum of Chinese in America’s exhibit “Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism,” will be extended through March 2022.

The exhibit details “the historical roots of anti-Asian and Asian American Pacific Islanders (APPI) racism from the early days of American history until the rise of anti-AAPI racism and violence today,” according to a press release from the Museum of Chinese in America.