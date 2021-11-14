Express Lane Part 2: The Impact of Quick-Service Grocery Delivery Apps on Bodegas with Jose Bello, Founder of My Bodega Online

Jose Bello is the founder of My Bodega Online, a New York City-based app that allows customers to order their go-to items from their local bodega with the click of a button. The app currently works with seven bodegas in the South Bronx, with hopes of expanding citywide.

Jose talks with Brooklyn Paper reporter Kirstyn Brendlen about My Bodega Online and the potential disruption posed by new quick-service grocery apps in New York City.

