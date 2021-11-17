Building the Construction Industry with Carlo A. Scissura, Esq., President and CEO, New York Building Congress

Despite the challenges of 2020, the building industry is on its way back and poised to lead New York City’s recovery. Today’s guest is Carlo A. Scissura, President & CEO of the New York Building Congress, a fantastic organization with cooperation of contractors, architects, engineers, unions, real estate managers, developers and owners who comprise the building community.

Carlos talks about the outlook on construction where they forecast more than $174 billion will be spent on construction over the next three years*. Carlo also discusses how New York City will greatly benefit from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill approved in Congress, how the new City leaders taking office in January will be at a pivotal moment for New York City and how the Building Congress has been supportive of making sure New York City can withstand violent storms like Hurricane Ida, which devastated large portions of the five boroughs.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps

*Source: New York City Construction Outlook 2021-2023