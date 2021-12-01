An Immigrant Success Story Personifying the American Dream with Steve Chen, President Crystal Window & Door Systems

Steve Chen, President, Crystal Window & Door Systems, grew up in the business, as a child accompanying his father, Thomas Chen, to customer business meetings or helping out at the Crystal factory. Born in Taiwan, Steve came to the U.S. with his parents at an early age. He attended New York City public schools (including Bronx High School of Science) and graduated with a degree in economics from Penn State University.

Steve talks about how his business has grown from a small garage to one of the largest windows companies in the U.S. and his recent philanthropic activity involving Queens College Family/Crystal Windows Endowment to support exhibitions, student scholarships, and a visiting artist program focusing on Asian contemporary art. It is the first major gift to help establish the college’s new School of the Arts, introduced as part of the 2021–2026 Strategic Plan.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps