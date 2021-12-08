Restaurants Organizing, Advocating and Rebuilding with Andrea Strong, Executive Director, ROAR

If you’re interested in what’s happening in the restaurant industry, particularly post Covid, ROAR (Restaurants Organizing, Advocating & Rebuilding) advocates for unemployed restaurant workers facing financial hardship.

This year, Roar welcomed veteran food journalist, advocate, and former attorney Andrea Strong as its first Executive Director. Known for her pioneering food blog, The Strong Buzz, Andrea has covered the intersection of food, business, policy and the law, writing for The New York Times, Food & Wine, New York Magazine, Eater, and more.

Hear Andrea talk about the Key to NYC, how Roar raised $3M in partnership with the Robin Hood Foundation to support over 5,000 laid off NYC restaurant workers facing incredible economic hardship as a result of the pandemic and about the Restaurant Equity Project ensuring workers equity and a sustainable future.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps