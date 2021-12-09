Dr. Magdalena Swierczewski, Board Certified Physician Specializing in Integrative Medicine and Anti-Aging and Aesthetic Medicine

Dr. Magdalena Swierczewski, a board-certified physician specializing in Integrative Medicine and Anti-Aging and Aesthetic Medicine, speaks of the people who impacted her early life, her role as Founder of Integrative ~ Concierge Medicine, and what her secrets to success are.

When searching for Power Women Podcast on your podcast networks, make sure to click “subscribe” to automatically receive each new weekly episode or you can stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Melony Uy and Eric Hercules