Heading into its 150th Anniversary of NY Culture and Community, the 92 Y with CEO, Seth Pinsky

The 92Y is well known and regarded for bringing people together and providing exceptional, groundbreaking programs in the performing and visual arts; literature and culture; adult and children’s education; talks on a huge range of topics; health and fitness; and Jewish life.

Seth Pinsky, CEO of 92Y talks about his work in a wide range of roles from government to the private sector to non-profit, his thoughts about the future of arts and culture and how the business model for the arts is going to change for good.

92Y provides programs that foster the physical and mental health of NY area residents and for enhancing their educational and spiritual growth and their enjoyment.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps