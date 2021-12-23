Schneps Connects

New York Considers Issuing Downstate Commercial Casino Licenses with Ed Domingo, CFO and GM, Empire City Casino, MGM Resorts

Posted on by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps

New York Considers Issuing Downstate Commercial Casino Licenses with Ed Domingo, CFO and GM, Empire City Casino, MGM Resorts

Schneps Connects

Ed Domingo , Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and General Manager of Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the country’s sixth largest gaming floor and the 122-year-old historic Yonkers Raceway, in addition to its 1,000+ employees, and the overall experience of its nine million annual visitors.

Domingo talks to Josh Schneps about how a full gaming license would be a game changer for New York. 

Make sure to check out a new episode of Schneps Connects every week wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps

Recent Posts

Archives

Categories

Meta