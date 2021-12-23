New York Considers Issuing Downstate Commercial Casino Licenses with Ed Domingo, CFO and GM, Empire City Casino, MGM Resorts

Ed Domingo , Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and General Manager of Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the country’s sixth largest gaming floor and the 122-year-old historic Yonkers Raceway, in addition to its 1,000+ employees, and the overall experience of its nine million annual visitors.

Domingo talks to Josh Schneps about how a full gaming license would be a game changer for New York.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps