The Future of Hudson Square with Samara Karasyk, President and CEO of the Hudson Square BID

Samara Karasyk joined the Hudson Square BID as President and CEO in November 2021 to continue to manage the imagination and technology in this creative neighborhood. (Clarkson Street on the north, Canal Street on the south, 6th Avenue on the east, and West Street on the west)

She has more than two decades of experience in private/public partnerships, diverse team management, communications, public affairs, intergovernmental relations, policy-making, and project management.

Samara talks about what the BID is doing to support its businesses and residents, the concern about another wave of the coronavirus and how it might affect the Hudson Square area and the look ahead to the workforce eventually returning to the office.

