New York’s Most Renowned Civil Rights Lawyer and Activist, Sanford Rubenstein, Esquire

Described by New York Post’s Page Six as “a high powered personal injury lawyer” and named as one of New York State’s most influential lawyers, Sanford Rubenstein has handled numerous multi million dollar high profile cases in which he has represented victims in tragic occurrences in New York City including police brutality, inmate neglect and medical malpractice.

Sanford talks about his book entitled “The Outrageous Rubenstein” in which he writes about his experience as a media savvy trial lawyer fighting for justice and change representing countless victims of wrongful acts.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps