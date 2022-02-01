NY Colleges Roll Out Cannabis Business Courses with Vikiana Clement, Executive Director, CUNY, Medgar Evers

Vikiana Clement, Executive Director, Medgar Evers College (MEC) Cannabis Education Task Force and her team worked to introduce cannabis education on campus at Medgar Evers College starting back in 2019 with then support of President Crew. CUNY approved 12 cannabis education degree-bearing courses, available to CUNY students at all 25 schools. Each of the courses above was co-created with numerous external cannabis experts in cannabis science and business.

Vikiana talks about the Legacy CORE Foundation, which provides free support services to help those who built the cannabis industry; why cannabis education a highly promising initiative, and what will be its role in legitimizing the industry and what the program and offering look like for students.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps