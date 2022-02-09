Science Behind Keeping the FDNY Safer with Faculty and Scientist, Prabodh Panindre, NYU Tandon School of Engineering

NYU Tandon School of Engineering Faculty Member and Senior Research Scientist, Prabodh Panindre holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from New York University, School of Engineering. His scholarly focus includes artificial intelligence, fire science and firefighter safety research, optics, heat transfer, nanotechnology, and microfluidics.

His research group has received several grants (more than $7 million) from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for fire prevention and safety research. The new firefighting procedures developed through his research have been implemented by FDNY in several real-life fires in New York City.

Professor Prabodh discusses the science behind fire safety, what’s unique about fires in urban environments, and the need for public awareness and education to avoid the tragedy that we witnessed in New York City in recent months.

