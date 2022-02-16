Straight-Talking with CNN Legal Analyst, Joey Jackson, Esq.

Joey Jackson, a nationally recognized attorney with over two decades of experience represents individuals and labor unions in state and federal court who have fallen into high-stakes personal and professional crises, as well as those who are average citizens in need of his fierce and benevolent counsel. Joey frequently appears on CNN as a Legal Analyst. Joey talks about growing up in the Bronx, what led him to the work as a trial attorney and his experience at CNN

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps