Israel’s New Consul General, Ambassador Asaf Zamir

In October 2021, Ambassador Asaf Zamir began his tenure as Consul General of Israel in New York, representing the State of Israel to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Delaware. Ambassador Zamir completed his national service in the Israel Defense Forces and went on to begin his higher education at Tel Aviv University, where he received a law degree. Prior to becoming Ambassador, Zamir was elected Deputy Mayor of the Tel Aviv City Council and assumed all responsibility for the city’s education system.

2021 was one of the worst years for Antisemitism and Jewish people feel afraid around the world but here in NY too. Ambassador Zamir talks about how we can feel safe in NY and in Israel, the COVID pandemic that has changed the face of global travel and on a lighter note, his favorite Israeli inspired gourmet restaurants on the scene especially in NY.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps