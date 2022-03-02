Revitalizing Business in Queens with Tom Grech, President and CEO, Queens Chamber of Commerce

Tom Grech, President and CEO for the Queens Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,400 businesses and over 150,000 Queens-based employees. Its mission is to foster connections, educate for success, develop/implement programs, and advocate for members’ interests.

Tom talks about some of the things they have been doing to help small businesses in Queens impacted by the pandemic, why tech is so important to the future of Queens’ economy, what the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is, how the “Queens is Green” initiative will lower costs for members who join its carbon-free electric pool.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps