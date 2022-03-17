New York Gaming with Darlene Monzo, CMO, Genting Americas (Resorts World)

Darlene Monzo, serves as Chief Marketing Officer for Genting Americas East including Resorts World New York City, Resorts World Catskills, Resorts World Hudson Valley, Resorts World Bimini, and Hilton Miami.

For over 30 years, Darlene has been responsible for bringing bold brands to life in the gaming sector and helping companies embrace design, technology and innovation that empower the guest experience and create positive net impact. Darlene has held key licenses and executive positions in the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Nevada and Ohio.

Darlene talks about the new world for the gaming industry in New York State, what type of user experience can we expect from Resorts WorldBET and how mobile sports betting fit and a full scale casino license would fit into the overall strategy for Resorts World in New York.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.