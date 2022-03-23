Diversity and Inclusion in Democratic Politics in New York with Patrick B. Jenkins, Lobbyist

Patrick B. Jenkins has more than 20 years of experience in community relations, government administration and public policy. His consulting firm specializes in strategic solutions for businesses and campaigns, government and community relations. On the local scene, he was Chairman of an LDC, member of Queens Community Board 12 and Co-Chair of its Economic Development Committee. He is also a member of the Democratic Committee and serves on the board of CORO-NY and the United Black Men of Queens, NY.

Patrick’s clients include Uber, CVS Health and Charter Communications. He also does work for some of the biggest gambling companies such as the Stars Group, FanDuel and DraftKings, and by sports leagues, including the N.B.A., the PGA Tour and Major League Baseball.

An area of focus for Patrick is Diversity and Inclusion and are hot button words nowadays. In New York with work from people like Patrick, there are plenty of new opportunities opening up for people of color and he sees the coming years to be brighter for NYC residents looking for advancement.

