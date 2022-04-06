Preventing Homelessness in NY with Áine Duggan, President and CEO, The Partnership for the Homeless

Anyone that lives or works in NYC knows very well that homelessness is an enormous issue. We discussed this topic with Áine Duggan who is the President and CEO of The Partnership for the Homeless. She has more than two decades of expertise in non-profit management, organizational development, and diversity, equity and inclusion. She was previously a Vice President at the Food Bank For New York City, and served on FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Board.

Áine talks about the entire perspective of people experiencing homelessness, where we start to bring an end to homelessness in NYC, and her advice for the new City administration on how to tackle homelessness.

The Partnership for the Homeless website

https://partnershipforthehomeless.org/

