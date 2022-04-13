New York Gears Up for Earth Day, April 22, 2022 with Jessica Ottney Mahar, NY Director of Policy and Strategy, The Nature Conservancy

Today’s guest, Jessica Ottney Mahar, New York Director of Policy and Strategy, The Nature Conservancy talks about New York’s commitment to its environment. New Yorkers have lots to celebrate with the EPF funding increasing to a historic amount and as they get ready for upcoming Earth Day on April 22nd, 2022.

Jess shares with us how the Environmental Protection Fund and the Bond Act programs will impact New York and Long Island to help us to prepare for more extreme storms, to tackle climate change and prepare for a future with more water and heat.

The Bond Act would mean billions of spending by New York State which will have economic impact and help low income communities and communities of color, the ones most impacted by climate disasters.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps