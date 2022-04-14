Linda Alexander, founder and president of Alexander Marketing Corporation and long-standing member of Community Board 7 Manhattan, speaks of her early life, her role as founder and president of Alexander Marketing Corporation and long-standing member of Community Board 7 Manhattan, and her secrets to success.

When searching for Power Women Podcast on your podcast networks make sure to click subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode or you can stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules