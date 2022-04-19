Back to the Office and Public Safety with Jeff Friedman, CEO, Building Intelligence

Jeff Friedman, CEO of Building Intelligence Inc. has served as an expert in security deployments in many high-profile buildings throughout New York City including Hudson Yards, 1 Bryant Park, Time Warner Center, the World Trade Center Campus, Yankee Stadium along with others around the country.

Jeff talks about using software to help manage the safety and security of visitors, vehicles and vendors in several high-profile NYC buildings and facilities. A timely conversation as the City of New York dropped its key to NYC requirements, including vaccine and mask mandates, and as the City pushes employers to bring workers back to the office.

